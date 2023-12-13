JAIME MUNGUIA VS. JOHN RYDER KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE





The undefeated, former World Champion Jaime Munguía will host a kick-off press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12 ahead of his 12-round super middleweight clash against former Interim World Champion John “The Gorilla” Ryder of the U.K. The explosive fight night, which is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

