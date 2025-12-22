Home / Boxing Videos / PBC FULL FIGHT: Nunez vs Sosa | December 6, 2025

PBC FULL FIGHT: Nunez vs Sosa | December 6, 2025

Missed the PPV? Watch the Luis Nunez vs Hector Sosa full fight today!

Undefeated rising contender Luis “The Twist” Nunez (22-0, 14 KOs) continued his ascent at 126-pounds with a unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94) triumph over Argentina’s Hector Sosa (18-4, 9 KOs) after 10-rounds of featherweight action.

