"Haney Vs Benn Talks Underway!" – Eddie Hearn & Bam Vs Edwards Presser Reaction





We catchup with Eddie Hearn following the Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards chaotic press conference in Glendale, Arizona with immediate reaction following rows between Bam and Sunny plus Peter McGrail and Ja’Rico O’Quinn plus Junaid Bostan and Gordie Russ. Eddie also confirms talks have started between a potential Devin Haney vs Conor Benn fight, the latest talks with Jaron Ennis and much more!

#EddieHearn #DevinHaney #RodriguezEdwards

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.