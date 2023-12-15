Home / Boxing Videos / 🗣️ "The future of Most Valuable Promotions is bright and amazing" Jake Paul #shorts

🗣️ "The future of Most Valuable Promotions is bright and amazing" Jake Paul #shorts

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Jake Paul talks about the future of his company, Most Valuable Promotions.

Watch Paul’s return to the ring TONIGHT against Andre August, LIVE on DAZN.com, with the main card starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PT 🥊

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#PaulAugust #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Jake Paul vs. Andre August | Fight Breakdown with Wade Plemons

Wade Plemons breaks down the fight between Jake Paul and Andre August. Watch the two …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved