Medical seminar created great debate at WBA convention  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Medical Seminar provided interesting discussions on boxer health and safety on the 102nd Convention day of the pioneer organization. Key topics such as the debate on women fighting 12 three-minute rounds highlighted the day’s work.

With the presence of journalists, promoters, fighters and different people involved in the sport, there was a discussion with the panel of specialists, formed by the Venezuelan doctor Jorge Ramirez and the Panamanian Saul Saucedo.

Many conflicting opinions and different arguments raised the debate on whether women should fight at the same distance as men, while the discussion included the participation of world champion Erika Cruz and former champion Carolina Duer.

The topic of menstruation was also discussed by Dr. Ramirez, who talked about how to work so that menstruation does not become an inconvenience for high performance female boxers.

The seminar has been one of the most interesting of the entire convention and left many important conclusions that the organization will be releasing soon.



