Flying The Flag🇬🇧 Edwards, Yafai, Bostan & McGrails Aim To Shine In 🇺🇸





It’s a big night for the British contingent out in Arizona as Sunny Edwards spearheads the charge against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Hear from the quintet including Galal Yafai, Junaid Bostan, Pete McGrail and Joe McGrail ahead of their fights and what it means to them to be fighting over the other side of the pond.

