Junaid Bostan Vs Gordie Russ II: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 50 mins ago Boxing Videos Star Boy Junaid Bostan gets the decision over Gordie Russ II in a very competitive fight to extend his unbeaten start to life as a pro on Saturday 16 December 2023 on the undercard of Bam Rodirugez vs Sunny Edwards.