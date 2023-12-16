Home / Boxing Videos / Junaid Bostan Vs Gordie Russ II: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard)

Junaid Bostan Vs Gordie Russ II: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard)

Star Boy Junaid Bostan gets the decision over Gordie Russ II in a very competitive fight to extend his unbeaten start to life as a pro on Saturday 16 December 2023 on the undercard of Bam Rodirugez vs Sunny Edwards.

