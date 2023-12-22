Predictions on AJ, Deontay Wilder & Lyndon Arthur | Sunny Edwards & Pat Barrett Countdown Show





With just 2 days to go until Day Of Reckoning, we sit down to preview the show and look back at the fight week drama so far.

You can watch Day Of Reckoning live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK & Ireland and on DAZN worldwide.

#JoshuaWallin #WilderParker #Boxing #Riyadhseason

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact