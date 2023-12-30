Golden Boy Top KNOCKOUTS 0f 2023!





Re-live The BEST KNOCKDOWNS Of The Year!

Featuring some of Golden Boy’s hottest fighters, from upcoming stars to the superstars of the sport! Along with Featured Fighters To Look Out For In The Club Scene!

2024 is looking very promising with many more events to come!

For more on these fights visit DAZN Boxing and subscribe Today!

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #throwback #throwbackthursday #highlights #highlight #tbt #ko #knockout #2023 #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl