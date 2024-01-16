Go Behind The Scenes At The Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou Presser





Unseen footage from the launch press conference between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou in London building up to March 8’s crunch clash in Riyadh.

Watch as both fighters go through various media obligations including an episode of Face Off and a special feature coming up with Mike Costello.

