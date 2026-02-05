Fundora vs. Thurman FIGHT PREVIEW: March 28, 2026 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will return to the ring looking to continue his 154-pound reign against the former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in an explosive clash that headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 28 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fundora and Thurman were originally scheduled to meet last October, before Fundora suffered a hand contusion in sparring. With Fundora back in action, this matchup will deliver a fascinating clash of styles and an elite level crossroads duel. Fundora will look to continue to cement his place atop the loaded 154-pound division against his most accomplished foe to date, while Thurman can boost his potential Hall of Fame credentials by reaching the top of a second weight class.

