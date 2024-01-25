Home / Boxing Videos / Lewis Crocker Vs Jose Felix: Press Conference

Lewis Crocker Vs Jose Felix: Press Conference

Join us in Belfast for the press conference ahead of Saturday’s show in Ulster Hall. Hear from both Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix plus various undercard fighters including Paddy Donovan, Chev Clarke, Tom McCarthy and more!

#CrockerFelix #Boxing

