Lewis Crocker Vs Jose Felix: Press Conference

Join us in Belfast for the press conference ahead of Saturday’s show in Ulster Hall. Hear from both Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix plus various undercard fighters including Paddy Donovan, Chev Clarke, Tom McCarthy and more!
#CrockerFelix #Boxing
Join us in Belfast for the press conference ahead of Saturday’s show in Ulster Hall. Hear from both Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix plus various undercard fighters including Paddy Donovan, Chev Clarke, Tom McCarthy and more!
#CrockerFelix #Boxing
Tags * Anthony Joshua Bivol vs Arthur Boxing CONFERENCE Crocker Day Of Reckoning Deontay Wilder Dmitry bivol Felix Jai Opetaia Jose Joshua vs Wallin Lewis Matchroom Boxing Opetaia vs Zorro PRESS riyadh season wilder vs. parker
Jaime Munguia’s fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko reached a thrilling conclusion with a round of the …