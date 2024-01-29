WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: THE KNOCKOUT MACHINE WILLIAM “EL CAMARÓN” ZEPEDA TO FACE FORMER WORLD CHAMPION MAXI “MAXIMUS” HUGHES IN IBF AND WBA ELIMINATOR FIGHT 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (January 26, 2024) – The lightweight division’s newest imminent, undefeated danger and unparalleled knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will face his first English fighter and former IBO World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) in a 12-round IBF and WBA Lightweight World Championship Eliminator fight. The event, which is co-promoted with DiBella Entertainment, is scheduled for Saturday, March 16. The action will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast around the world on DAZN. “I am excited for this big challenge ahead of me, and being one step closer to accomplishing my dream of becoming a world champion,” said William Zepeda. “Maxi Hughes is a grand fighter, and I can’t wait to face him in the ring on March 16 and represent my humble hometown of San Mateo Atenco on the world’s stage. I know Golden Boy wants to bring big fights back to Las Vegas, the capital of boxing, and I want to be part of that – I want to be crowned a World Champion in Vegas.”William Zepeda has developed a track record for his unmissable, knockout performances. Representing the humble town of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, “El Camarón” has cruised through his tough opposition, winning the hearts and minds of boxing fans. His breakout performance was against former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in October 2022, where he broke three CompuBox records at lightweight for total punches thrown (1,536, exceeding Efren Hinojosa’s 1,507 against Lamar Murphy on 3/16/01), jabs attempted in a round (89 in round two, breaking Lamar Murphy’s 88 in round two against Angel Manfredy on 8/3/01) and attempted jabs (787, surpassing Stefano Zoff’s 673 against Julien Lorcy on 8/7/99). He was last seen knocking out the resilient former world title challenger Mercito Gesta during Mexican Independence weekend last year.“ My last fight in the U.S., the judges broke my heart. I won’t let them derail my career. I’m coming back stateside with the bit between my teeth. Zepeda hasn’t fought anyone like me before,” said Maxi Hughes.Former World Champion Maxi Hughes comes from humble beginnings, representing Rossington, England. Since making his professional boxing debut on September 17, 2010, he quickly ascended the ladder, building a portfolio full of regional titles including BBBofC Featherweight, WBC International Super Featherweight, WBO European Lightweight, and the WBC International Lightweight title. He ultimately became the IBO Lightweight World Champion in 2021 against Jovanni Straffon, which he successfully defended twice. He was last seen in a valiant performance against George Kambosos Jr. in July 2023.“ Zepeda is a wrecking ball every time he steps into the ring — and with a title shot hanging in the balance, fans are going to be in for an offensive barrage from “El Camarón,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Maxi Hughes has been in with the best of the best, and if Zepeda gets past him, the sky’s the limit.” “Maxi Hughes earned this double world title eliminator with a great run of fights and a terrific performance against George Kambosos Jr.,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Maxi and William Zepeda are two of the best lightweights in the world and this fight will establish a justifiable mandatory contender. I thank Golden Boy Promotions for their fairness in the negotiating process, treating Maxi like the world class fighter he is.” Additional information on event tickets, undercard and media credentials will be announced in the coming weeks. ### Zepeda vs. Hughes is a 12-round IBF and WBA Lightweight World Championship Eliminator fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with DiBella Entertainment. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand. For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #ZepedaHughes