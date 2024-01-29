Conah Walker demolishes Germain and remains WBA International champion  – World Boxing Association

Conah Walker scored a three-round technical knockout over unbeaten Lloyd Germain to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International welterweight belt this weekend in Belfast.

The Briton was in commanding form in the first defense of his regional belt and crushed a highly motivated opponent.

A combination of punches that ended with a right straight sent Germain to the canvas, who was left on his knees by the force of the blow. The referee intervened immediately and did not allow him to continue with the damage caused, so the knockout was decreed in favor of Walker.

The champion is going through a great moment since he has defeated two undefeated fighters in a row. Last August 19 he had given the surprise against Cyrus Pattison, fight in which he won the crown, and now he repeated the situation in his first defense.

With the victory, Walker left his record at 13 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts, while Germain now has a record of 9 wins and 1 loss.



