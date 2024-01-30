"I Wish My Dad Could Have Seen This" | Nathan Heaney Opens Up On Father, Brad Pauls, Bentley, Eubank





Unbeaten British Middleweight Champion Nathan Heaney joined Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss his upcoming clash on March 16th against Brad Pauls. The fight takes place on the huge Magnificent 7 show at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham live on TNT Sports.

Heaney also discusses the influence of his late father Joseph Heaney, reflects on his win over Denzel Bentley and his goals and dreams proudly representing his beloved Stoke.

