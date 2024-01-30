Vasiliy Lomachenko to Battle George Kambosos Jr. for Lightweight World Title Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia – DiBella Entertainment

Australia’s fighting emperor and former unified world champion, George Kambosos Jr., is on a mission for a new belt. Standing in his way is a Ukrainian fight legend, Vasiliy Lomachenko, a three-division world champion intent on writing another triumphant chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

Lomachenko and Kambosos will clash for the vacant IBF lightweight world title as part of a world title tripleheader on Sunday, May 12, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Two additional world title fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Top Rank, Ferocious Promotions, TEG Sport and Duco Events, Lomachenko-Kambosos and the two additional world title fights will be broadcast in prime time in the United States on Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

“I am excited for the opportunity to fight once again for a world title. George Kambosos Jr. is a good fighter, and I know I must prepare well to earn the victory,” Lomachenko said. “Fighting in Australia will be a new experience, and I am Iooking forward to giving the people of Perth a great fight.”

“I am extremely motivated and eager to face off with the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko. Once again, I will bring a world championship showdown and a mega stadium fight to Australian shores. This will be a battle between two modern day warriors,” Kambosos said. “This is a fight I’ve always wanted, and it will soon become a reality. This fight means everything to me. It’s about cementing the immortal boxing legacy I want to leave behind. I will be ready, and victory is the only thing on my mind. Thank you to the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government for getting behind this historic event.”

“George Kambosos is one of the best lightweights in the world. Loma is a legend. He is also an aging and smaller legend. George Kambosos has never been more hungry and has the chance to climb the mountain again. It’s going to be a great fight and a huge event in Perth,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko is among the most electrifying fighters I’ve ever seen, a physical marvel still at the top of his game,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We’ve seen George Kambosos Jr. upset the odds before, and he is a warrior that cannot be underestimated. This is a fascinating clash of styles that marks the most significant boxing match ever to take place in the beautiful city of Perth. Thank you to the Western Australian Government for their support in making this historic event a reality.”

“We are excited to be bringing two of the world’s best lightweight boxers to RAC Arena in Perth as part of a world title tripleheader, with thanks to our great partners at Tourism Western Australia,” said Geoff Jones, TEG Group CEO. “This is a must-watch event for all combat sports fans, which will see a living legend in Vasiliy Lomachenko face George Kambosos Jr., a unified champion and one of Australia’s best homegrown talents.

“This is huge for Western Australia with thousands of fight fans travelling to Perth to witness history in the making as well as those around the globe tuning in.”

“Our state will once again be showcased on the global stage as we host this blockbuster boxing event, which will be broadcast live to over 100 countries around the world,” said Rita Saffioti, Tourism Minister of Western Australia. “We know that major sporting events like this attract thousands of out-of-state visitors, generating millions of dollars for the local economy, and shine a huge international spotlight on our state.

“We make no secret of our ambition for Western Australia to become the fastest growing events destination in the South East Asian region and this Australian-exclusive triple world title boxing event only adds to the growing list of major sporting events we have secured for WA.”

David Templeman, Sports Minister of Western Australia, said, “Boxing is an iconic and noble sport followed by hundreds of millions of fans all around the globe. “Securing this Triple World Title Boxing event highlights Western Australia’s spectacular tourism and sports infrastructure and showcases our state as a premier destination for major sporting events.

“We expect this to be a sell-out event at RAC Arena, and we can’t wait to announce the other fighters going head-to-head for a world title belt this May in the coming weeks.”

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, won the featherweight world title in his third pro fight and was a three-weight champion within his first dozen bouts. Despite being undersized as a lightweight, “Loma” toppled Jorge Linares, Jose Pedraza and Luke Campbell to become a three-belt unified champion. After a 2020 points loss to Teofimo Lopez inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, he reeled off three consecutive wins. In the midst of that winning streak, he joined a territorial defense battalion in his homeland during the Russia-Ukraine war. Last May, he came close to becoming the undisputed lightweight champion, dropping a hotly contested decision to unbeaten phenom Devin “The Dream” Haney.

Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs), from Sydney, Australia, spent eight-plus years climbing the lightweight ranks after turning pro in 2013. He earned the IBF No. 1 spot after outpointing Lee Selby in October 2020. Almost 13 months later, he authored the 2021 Upset of the Year with a split decision over Teofimo Lopez to become the division’s unified world champion. In June 2022, his showdown against Haney for the undisputed title drew more than 41,000 fans to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos lost a unanimous decision to Haney, then dropped the rematch by decision four months later at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. “The Emperor” regrouped in July 2023, edging Maxi Hughes by majority decision to secure another crack at world title glory.

