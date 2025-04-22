WBA Orders Russell vs. Hiraoka Showdown – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championship Committee has officially ordered a showdown between reigning super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell and his mandatory challenger, Andy Hiraoka.

The WBA — boxing’s oldest sanctioning body — issued formal notice to both camps, granting them a 30-day window to negotiate terms, beginning April 22 and running through May 21.

Per Championship Rule C.10, a titleholder must defend the belt against the next available contender within 120 days of claiming the title. For Russell, who captured the crown on March 1, the deadline to fulfill his mandatory obligation is July 1 of this year.

Should the parties fail to reach an agreement within the designated negotiation period — or if either side refuses to participate — the WBA reserves the right to call a purse bid, in accordance with its internal regulations.