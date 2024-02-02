Home / Boxing Videos / “Boxing is more addictive than drugs or alcohol” – Off The Cuff with Tyson Fury

“Boxing is more addictive than drugs or alcohol” – Off The Cuff with Tyson Fury

DAZN Boxing



Tyson Fury sits down with Ade Oladipo to discuss his undisputed heavyweight world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, his future in boxing and his longevity in the sport.

Live on DAZN worldwide. Visit https://DAZN.com | #FuryUsyk #RingOfFire #RiyadhSeason

