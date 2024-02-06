Home / Boxing Videos / Can Jamaine Ortiz Upset Teofimo Lopez?

Can Jamaine Ortiz Upset Teofimo Lopez?

DAZN Boxing 13 mins ago Boxing Videos



Former world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz joins AK and Barak to look ahead to his fight against WBO Super Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #LopezOrtiz

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Yarde career highlights | Explosive KO power from the best light-heavyweight in Britain 🇬🇧 💥

Watch the best moments of Anthony Yarde’s career so far as he KO’d his way …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved