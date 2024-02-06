Hernandez retains Fedelatin belt in Argentina – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan Jonathan Hernandez retained the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin welterweight belt with a wide unanimous decision over Argentina’s Elias Mauricio Haedo in Galvez, Argentina.

The undefeated fighter scored 100-89, 99-90 and 97-92 scorecards to earn a new victory and defend his belt for the third time.

Hernandez dominated thanks to his height and reach and was able to keep Haedo at a distance, who was aggressive and always looking to get inside to hurt him. In the sixth round he was able to knock down the Argentinean, which was the key point of the fight and of his victory.

The victory was the 13th in the career of the Venezuelan, who has 8 knockouts. For his part, Haedo left his record at 14 wins, 5 setbacks and 10 knockouts.



