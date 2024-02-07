“Gervonta Davis Will Get An Offer TODAY For Conor Benn!” – Eddie Hearn





We catchup with Eddie Hearn at Matchroom HQ to catchup on various topics including news that an offer will be going in for Conor Benn to fight Gervonta Davis next, the news that Dalton Smith has been mandated to fight Adam Azim, John Ryder’s retirement, Katie Taylor’s next move and the upcoming schedule.

