Home / Boxing Videos / “We're All In On Dalton Smith Vs Adam Azim” – Eddie Hearn

“We're All In On Dalton Smith Vs Adam Azim” – Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Following the EBU’s decision to mandate Dalton Smith to challenge for Adam Azim’s European Super Lightweight Title, promoter Eddie Hearn confirms Team Smith’s interest in adding another belt for the collection…

#shorts #boxing #eddiehearn

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Can Jamaine Ortiz Upset Teofimo Lopez?

Former world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz joins AK and Barak to look ahead to his …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved