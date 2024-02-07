expectations are still high – World Boxing Association

Even though it was announced that the new date of the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title will be May 18, due to an injury of the British fighter, the expectations for this fight are still very high.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be the host city for this showdown that will decide the best heavyweight of today. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on February 17, but Fury suffered a cut on his eyebrow during a sparring session and now we will have to wait three months to see them in the ring.

They are the two best fighters in the division today. Usyk holds the World Boxing Association (WBA), IBF and WBO belts, while Fury is the WBC champion. Both are undefeated and have a lot at stake in a fight that will be a war of styles.

The Ukrainian is a small boxer in terms of height, but he has great boxing, smart and knows how to place his punches with precision. He already knows what it’s like to face opponents who outbox him physically and has come out on top in fights of this style.

Fury has also never lost in his professional career and is a fighter who has the physical advantage, but is slower than Usyk and less mobile. However, he still has good boxing and will try to use his height and reach to keep his opponent at bay.

Usyk has 21 wins and 14 knockouts, while Fury has 34 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 24 knockouts.



