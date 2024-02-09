Home / Boxing Videos / FIERY RANT | Masood Abdulah erupts at Qais Ashfaq disrespect before he lambasts Nathaniel Collins 🤬

FIERY RANT | Masood Abdulah erupts at Qais Ashfaq disrespect before he lambasts Nathaniel Collins 🤬

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Abdulah Masood joins Dev Sahni and Tunde Ajayi, addressing “disrespect” from his upcoming opponent Qais Ashfaq in addition to sending a scathing message to Nathaniel Collins.

