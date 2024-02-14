REDEMPTION | Joseph Diaz Jr Will Use The Adversity He's Faced, To Become 2x World Champion! ((FREE))





Joseph Diaz Jr Gets Deep!

He Knows He Still Has What It Takes To Be One Of The Best In The Sport! Using His Past Errors In And Out Of The Sport To Be A Better Fighter And Parent, JoJo Diaz – Redemption.

Former World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) who represents South El Monte will kick off the first Golden Boy Fight Night of 2024 in a 10-round super lightweight main event against journeyman Jesus ‘Ricky’ Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

