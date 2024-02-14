Subriel Matias Signs Multi Fight Co-Promotional Deal

“I am very excited about the deal we’ve reached with Matchroom,” said Matias. I can’t wait to show DAZN, Matchroom, all the big names out there and the world why this deal was made: because I am the best 140 pounder on the planet. And I will show this in front of my people, which makes me immensely happy. I promise to keep working hard to give the fans what they are looking for. This is all-out wars until one of the two opponents breaks up. I do not run. It is not my fighting style, and it is not in my DNA. This will not change now in any way. Whoever they put in front of me, I will destroy.

“I thank my promoters, Matchroom and Fresh Productions, for this opportunity. I am excited to be in the Matchroom team. I will not let you down. To my people in Puerto Rico, I will see you soon. And we will have a glorious boxing night.”

“Fresh Productions is very excited and looking forward to this partnership with Matchroom,” said Juan Orengo, Fresh Productions. “After months of carefully analyzing several offers, for all of which we are immensely grateful, we have decided that Matchroom is the promoter that can take Subriel to the level of exposition and the names we are looking for. They believe in Puerto Rico’s boxing fans and market. They believe we can do big things in Puerto Rico, as do we.

“Puerto Rico is a boxing country with a long-standing legacy in the sport. We are here to revive that market and make Puerto Rico the great boxing venue it once was. Expect big things. We see a bright future ahead of us, and we believe Matchroom and DAZN are the perfect fit for our plans with Subriel.”