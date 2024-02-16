Home / Boxing Videos / “HE'S NOT WORTH A SHILLING!” | Willy Hutchinson BLASTS Ezra Taylor, Wants Yarde-Buatsi-Azeez In 2024

“HE'S NOT WORTH A SHILLING!” | Willy Hutchinson BLASTS Ezra Taylor, Wants Yarde-Buatsi-Azeez In 2024

Light Heavyweight Contender Willy ‘The Hutch Train’ Hutchinson joins Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown ahead of his return to action on March 22nd live on TNT Sports against Martin Houben from York Hall.

Hutchinson discusses a recent social media exchange with Queensberry stablemate Ezra Taylor and dismisses the unbeaten Nottingham light heavyweight. Hutchinson discusses a potential bout between Anthony Yarde and Joshua Buatsi, potential fights with them or Dan Azeez.

