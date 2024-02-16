Morales Jr. and Nunez will have eliminator on March 16 – World Boxing Association

Victor Morales and Luis Reynaldo Nunez will meet on March 16 in a World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight eliminator bout to be held at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Morales and Nunez will feature in a very interesting fight that means a lot to both of them, who want a shot at a world title in the short term.

Morales Jr. is in the best moment of his career after defeating Diego De La Hoya and Edwin Palomares in back-to-back fights. The American of Mexican descent proved he has the quality for big challenges and now he will have a much more important one.

Nunez, a 24-year-old Dominican, has come on strong in the United States and in his most recent bout defeated the previously unbeaten Christian Olivo to send a warning to the fighters in the division and earn this opportunity.

Morales has a record of 19 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 9 knockouts, while Nunez has 19 wins, no losses and 13 knockouts.



