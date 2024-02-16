Kholmatov and Ford count down the days to their WBA title fight – World Boxing Association

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford will battle for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight belt on March 2 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Both undefeated fighters will fight for the pioneering body’s 126-pound title, which is currently without an owner after former champion Leigh Wood decided to move up in class and vacate it.

Kholmatov is number one in the rankings and therefore was the one called to fight for the crown. The Uzbek is a strong and intelligent fighter who is 25 years old and is a great knockout who combines that power with good boxing and an excellent IQ in the ring.

Ford, meanwhile, is a 24-year-old southpaw guard fighter who has made a name for himself in the division thanks to his great fights and is ranked No. 2 in the rankings. The American has defeated the likes of Jessie Magdaleno, Richard Medina, Samaria Luka, among others, victories that have brought him to this big occasion.

The fight will be an evenly matched contest between two young rivals looking to establish themselves and on paper it looks like a 50/50 for both boxers.

Kholmatov has 12 wins, 11 of them by knockout. Ford, meanwhile, has 14 wins, 1 draw and 7 KOs.



