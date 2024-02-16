Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn CUTS head & SMASHES lamp celebrating Sugar Nunez Win Vs Rakhimov 😂

Eddie Hearn CUTS head & SMASHES lamp celebrating Sugar Nunez Win Vs Rakhimov 😂

Watch the moment Eddie Hearn, in Mexico, celebrated Sugar Nunez’s win over Shavkat Rakhimov in Tajikistan to become mandatory challenger for the IBF World Super Featherweight Title!

