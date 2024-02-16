Eddie Hearn CUTS head & SMASHES lamp celebrating Sugar Nunez Win Vs Rakhimov 😂

Watch the moment Eddie Hearn, in Mexico, celebrated Sugar Nunez’s win over Shavkat Rakhimov in Tajikistan to become mandatory challenger for the IBF World Super Featherweight Title!
#Shorts #Boxing #EddieHearn
Watch the moment Eddie Hearn, in Mexico, celebrated Sugar Nunez’s win over Shavkat Rakhimov in Tajikistan to become mandatory challenger for the IBF World Super Featherweight Title!
#Shorts #Boxing #EddieHearn
Tags * Boxing celebrating cuts Eddie Eddie Hearn Hearn Interview lamp Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Nunez Rakhimov Smashes SUGAR win
Highlights from the full card as Joseph Diaz Jr faces Jesus Perez in the lightweight …