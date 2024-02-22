THE THREE-TIMES National Champion and 2022 Haringey Box Cup gold medallist Dan Kerrigan is set to turn professional and has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The 18-year-old from Preston was also named as Best Boxer at the famous Haringey tournament and he intends to campaign at super lightweight as a professional.

The cousin of Queensberry young star Dennis McCann is trained by Shiney Singh in Walsall, where he stays from Monday to Friday before heading back north at weekends.

“I am delighted and there is no better team to go with,” he reacted to signing up with Frank Warren. “It is the place to be and I have seen young fighters really develop into champions.

“My cousin is Dennis McCann and I am friends with Royston (Barney-Smith), so I have watched them all coming through and it is good to see.

“I don’t really know how to describe my style because. One minute I’ll be on the back foot and the next I will be in your face. It is kind of an awkward style, but an exciting one.”

Kerrigan has a special motivation for wanting to succeed in the sport. He wishes to honour the memory of his best friend, young boxer Frank Varey, who lost his life swimming in the River Dee during the heatwave in the summer of 2021.

“The reason I got into boxing is me and my mate did it when we were younger and he passed away when he was 16. Ever since I have just kept it up, trying to do it for him sort of thing.

“He was my best mate, we trained together in Blackpool at Sharpstyle and then we moved to Shiney together. I have got to try and do a few things for him now.

“I will take my time with it but I want to win a title before I am 20.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “Dan is another exceptional young talent that we are delighted to add to our team now that he has turned 18. We have known all about him for some time now and we are all confident that he can become a major success.”