Martínez and Ioka Set to Settle the Score in High-Stakes Rematch – World Boxing Association

This Sunday, May 11, fireworks are expected in Tokyo as Argentina’s Fernando “Puma” Martínez and Japan’s Kazuto Ioka square off in a long-anticipated rematch at the Ota City General Gymnasium. On the line: Martínez’s WBA super flyweight world title—and a shot at redemption for Ioka.

Martínez, the relentless pressure fighter out of Argentina, has turned heads in the boxing world with his all-action style, sheer punch volume, and tireless engine. Undefeated as a pro, he burst onto the scene by dominating Jerwin Ancajas not once, but twice, announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with at 115 pounds. Known for breaking opponents down with suffocating pressure and non-stop combinations, “Puma” comes into this fight with confidence—and a target on his back.

Standing in his way is Kazuto Ioka, one of Japan’s most decorated fighters and a master technician with world titles in four weight classes. Ioka is looking to rewrite the ending after losing a unanimous decision to Martínez a year ago, a fight in which he surrendered the very WBA belt he now hopes to reclaim. At 35, Ioka knows this could be his last shot at the top, and he’s coming with the kind of precision and ring IQ that only years at the elite level can bring.

The matchup hinges on two critical factors: Martínez’s ability to close the distance and smother Ioka with his trademark volume, and Ioka’s counterpunching and surgical accuracy. If Ioka can time Martínez’s charges and find space to work, he may be able to neutralize the Argentine’s aggression. But if Martínez turns up the heat early and keeps the pressure cooking, the Japanese veteran could find himself drowning in leather once again.

Beyond the title at stake, this is a fight with major implications for the super flyweight division. A win would catapult Martínez further into the international spotlight, while an Ioka victory would cement his legacy as one of Japan’s all-time greats.

Make no mistake—this is more than a title bout. It’s unfinished business. And it’s must-see boxing.