EDGAR BERLANGA VS. PADRAIG MCCRORY WEIGH IN LIVESTREAM

Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory Edgar Berlanga will fight Padraig McCrory on Saturday 24th February 2024 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Crawford needs to fight ffs What is he waiting on? Spence isn’t happening and neither is Canelo. Fight Boots or the Tim Vs Thurman winner asap! You’re nearly 37. […]

I know this is an old video clip. But... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooWT_JhuZf8 This just came across my FB. My apologies, as I know it's about 6 years old, and probably posted on... […]

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall 2 To the surprise of precisely no-one, the first time in two years Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall came face-to-face ended with the pair being pulled... […]

O'Shaquie Foster v Abraham Nova ESPN Kicks off Friday night on 'regular' ESPN and presumably before Midnight ;D. Second defense for Foster of the 130 belt he took from Rey Vargas last... […]

Wilder's latest excuse Wilder has now said his journey to the location of the bout caused problems for him. As normal, the Bronze Bomber trained in his home country. ... […]

Who is next for Canelo? Canelo Alvarez has revealed that his next fight on May 4 in Las Vegas will be against an American boxer. This appears to support recent reports... […]

Liam Williams v Hamzan Sheeraz The fight is about to start. Yarde won earlier in 3 rounds. […]

Pee-wee sensation King Jr! King Jr is what they call him. A young (pee-wee) rising star. I know very little about him outside of his youtube videos. He looks awesome for a wee... […]

Zaur Abdullaev vs Roger Gutierrez Zaur Abdullaev vs Roger Gutierrez live stream later tonight Abdullaev would be a perfect next opponent for American prospect Keyshawn Davis if he... […]

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz ESPN Lost this one in the shuffle. So a Thursday night card but also a late start time for the main card at 10:30ET. Feels like yet another main event... […]

Tyson pulled out of fight We all knew it would happen. Cut in sparring. Fight postponed until September. Let’s hope Usyk can get an opponent in the meantime and Fury... […]