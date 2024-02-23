Huntington, New York (February 23, 2024) – IT’S FIGHT NIGHT! Star Boxing proudly presents “Rockin’ Fights” 46 LIVE from the Paramount in Huntington, New York. The entire seven-fight card will air live across the globe on www.StarBoxing.TV starting at 7PM ET.

See the image below so you can see when “Rockin’ Fights” 46 will go live in your time zone!

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 46:

In the cruiserweight championship main event, #9 (WBC) and #14 (WBA) World rated cruiserweight, SIMONE “THE ITALIAN TANK” FEDERICI (20-2-1 8KOs) defends his WBC Continental America’s Championship for the second time, and his NABA Gold Cruiserweight Championship for the first time, against former IBO World Champion, BLAKE “IL CAPO” CAPARELLO (31-4-1 14KOs) of Australia in the 10-round championship bout.

The Undercard features the return of DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (20-4-1 7KOs), who has the third most victories in “Rockin’ Fights” series history, against Dublin Ireland’s KEANE “ICE MAN” MCMAHON (7-3 4KOs) in an 8 round super welterweight bout.

Over 8 rounds is the #2 rated Polish super middleweight, KAMIL BEDNAREK (13-0 7KOs) making his New York debut against Argentina’s VICTOR HUGO EXNER (11-14-2 5KOs). Seeking to make a name for himself in New York, Bednarek expects a large contingent of his Polish fanbase to be in the crowd come fight night.

Bronx based, NYFD firefighter, LOU “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (3-4-1) will make his seventh appearance at The Paramount against TEVIN TERRANCE (1-1) of Quebec, Canada. This will be a 4-round light heavyweight bout.

Undefeated New York City product, “RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (3-0 1KO) returns to the ring for the first time since December of 2022, with bad intentions against MARKUS BOWES (2-3 2KOs) who is coming off an extremely well fought bout against Eric Hernandez (9-1) in October. This will be a 4-round super featherweight contest.

In 4 rounds of super middleweight action, FRANKIE “MAGIC” MONACO (1-0) is coming off a razor thin majority decision win in October’s “Rockin’ Fights” will step in against tough customer LEVAN LOUTSOUPITZE (0-2) of Philadelphia, PA.

JOHN GJINI (10-0 9KOs) will make his New York debut at The Paramount against eighteen fight veteran MANUEL GUZMAN (8-9-1 5KOs) of Nicaragua, now living in Minnesota. This will be a 6-round lightweight bout.

Unfortunately, due to visa issues, the Toussaint-Kalunga main event bout has been postponed. Federici-Caparello has been elevated to the main event, and the Gonzalez-McMahon bout has been elevated to the co-feature.