Goulamirian to defend his WBA belt against “Zurdo” on March 30  – World Boxing Association

Golden Boy Promotions officially announced that World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian will face Gilberto Ramirez on March 30 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Both teams had reported that they reached an agreement days ago, but it was not until this week that it was made official with the place and date of the fight.

Goulamirian will make his U.S. debut with a new defense of his crown. He has become a solid champion and has made four defenses of his black and gold belt, a streak he wants to extend in this new stage of his career. The Armenian-born fighter has French nationality and at 36 years of age is making a great leap in his career.

He will face Mexican Ramirez, who defeated Joe Smith Jr. in a knockout on October 7. The “Zurdo” lost his world light heavyweight opportunity against Bivol in 2022 and now he will go to a new opportunity in the top category with all the motivation and in his best moment from the physical point of view.

Goulamirian is undefeated in 27 fights, 19 won by knockout. Ramirez has 45 wins, 1 loss and 30 knockouts.



