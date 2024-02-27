Home / Boxing Videos / “Ryan Garcia Will Retire After The Fight”- Devin Haney Out To End Feud

“Ryan Garcia Will Retire After The Fight”- Devin Haney Out To End Feud

Matchroom Boxing



WBC World Super Lightweight Champion Devin Haney joins the DAZN studio straight from the Haney-Garcia launch presser in New York. The Dream plans to retire Ryan Garcia on April 20, live on DAZN!

