Manny Pacquiao Wows At Media Workout

The Hall of Famer said the fire still burns bright and it showed as he worked out for the media ahead of showdown versus WBC 147-pound champion Mario Barrios Saturday, July 19 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

International Boxing Hall of Famer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao held a media workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday, along with his trainer, fellow Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, as he prepares to challenge WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios headlining a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, July 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Already owning a career that’s seen him earn more accolades than can be listed in print, Pacquiao can etch his name into another chapter of the history books by going straight from his recent induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame to a world championship-winning performance on July 19. In an era that’s seen superstars in their 40’s such as Tom Brady and LeBron James continue to excel at the highest levels, Pacquiao can break his own record as the oldest welterweight world champion in history with a win over Barrios, after originally setting the mark at 40-years-old in his 2019 triumph over Keith Thurman.

The stacked PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video also features a loaded PPV undercard as WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu meet in a rematch of 2024’s bloodiest fight in the co-main event. Plus, Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz goes toe-to-toe against hard-hitting countryman Angel Fierro for a second time in a 12-round super lightweight duel, while former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and top contender Joet Gonzalez kick off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with a 10-round featherweight showdown.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com.

Here is what Pacquiao had to say Wednesday from the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles:

MANNY PACQUIAO

“Boxing is my passion. I’ve missed the sport. These last four years have been good for my body, because I’ve been doing this a long time. I feel like my passion and fire is back and you can see it in my work.

“Being in the Hall of Fame and being inducted this year means a lot to me. It’s an honor. I’m thankful to all the fans and everyone who has supported me. My goal is to be the oldest champion and retire as a champion.

“I’ve made adjustments in training camp to make sure that I’m focused on recovery. I’m back now so I’m taking it one fight at a time and doing everything I can to face the challenge in front of me. I’m not worried about any future plans.

“This fight is very important to me because it’s history. I believe I’d be the first Hall of Famer to win another world title, and I’d also break my own record as the oldest welterweight world champion.

“When I retired in 2021, it wasn’t a good feeling because I had it in my heart and my mind that I can still fight. I’ve always known that I could still work hard and dedicate myself and focus on training. I’ve rested and now I’m back.

“I feel fast and I feel like the strength is still there. I can still do what I’ve done before in training. If anything, my team right now is trying to slow me down and making sure I get enough rest. I still want to push myself every day, but I know that I have to listen to my team.

“I think I have two or three more fights left. I feel like I could do this for another couple of years. But I’m just taking it one at a time.

“I had a lot of distractions and problems before the Yordenis Ugas fight. But right now I’m 100% and there are no distractions. I’m just training and completely focused on the fight.”

