WBA Continental Bridgerweight Title on the Line in Munich – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, June 28, European boxing takes center stage once again as Germany’s Leon Harth (22-6-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic (18-5, 15 KOs) for the WBA Continental Bridgerweight Championship in a ten-round clash set in Munich, Germany.

For the 37-year-old Harth, this is more than just another fight—it’s a golden opportunity to reignite his career. A seasoned orthodox fighter with a steady rhythm and a solid resume at cruiserweight, the German contender is now eyeing a fresh run in the growing bridgerweight division, hoping to carve out his place among the rising names.

On the other side stands Prasovic, a dangerous puncher with legitimate knockout power—15 of his 18 wins have come by stoppage. The Montenegrin fighter already has world title experience under his belt, having challenged Lawrence Okolie back in 2021. Since then, he’s had a mixed run, but his reputation as an explosive and unpredictable threat remains intact.

Both men come into this bout with urgency. Harth, fighting on home soil, is looking to shine in front of his fans and claim a regional title that could vault him up the WBA rankings. Prasovic, meanwhile, is aiming for redemption after a recent setback in Cuba, where he was stopped by Olympic great Julio César La Cruz in a WBA bridgerweight eliminator.

Expect a battle fueled by experience, power, and high stakes. With the WBA Continental belt at stake and the division still taking shape, this fight could prove pivotal for both men’s futures.