Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar De La Hoya & Eddie Hearn: Face Off

Oscar De La Hoya & Eddie Hearn: Face Off

DAZN Boxing 12 mins ago Boxing Videos



Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn sit down with Chris Mannix to talk all things boxing, with the two promoters discussing the business as a whole and how big fights, just like Devin Haney against Ryan Garcia, are now able to be made.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #HaneyGarcia

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

‘You Changed the World of Boxing’ | When Jake Paul Met Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano discuss their boxing journey together ahead of their fights against …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved