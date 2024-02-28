Cudos vs Colmenarez for the WBA Fedelatin belt in Buenos Aires – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Sol Cudos and Venezuela’s Roxana Colmenarez will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin minimum weight belt this Saturday at the F.A.B. Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cudos will be at home and will face a fighter who comes with desire in a fight that looks pretty even if you take into account the record and the rivals of both.

The local fighter is 26 years old and will be going to her second opportunity for a regional title of the pioneer organization. Last year she disputed this same belt but in the flyweight category and ended in a draw with the Colombian Olga Julio. Now she will be at 105 pounds in search of this belt that eluded her in 2023.

Colmenarez comes from a unanimous decision loss against the legend Yésica Bopp last December 16, a fight that represented a great test for the Caribbean fighter, who gave a good performance against a high caliber opponent. Now she will have this opportunity to vindicate herself in Argentinean soil and wants to use the experience of that fight to achieve a victory.

Dios has 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 knockout. Colmenarez, on the other hand, comes into the fight with 9 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.



