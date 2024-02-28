“Pitufo” Diaz to fight Scott for WBA regional belt  – World Boxing Association

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz will face Headley Scott this Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America super lightweight title at the Coloseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Diaz will face the American at home during an evening that will feature Amanda Serrano defending her WBA title against Nina Meinke.

The native of Barranquitas, P.R, is not going through his best sporting moment as he has lost two of his last three fights and has two years without a fight but reappearing at home will have a meaning for him. In addition, he has the advantage in terms of age, as he is 29 years old, compared to his opponent’s 37.

Scott comes in on a similar inactivity situation but on a winning streak that reaches seven. The Brooklyn native has not faced an opponent of the local’s caliber but hopes to surprise the home fighter and take the win.

Diaz has 27 wins, 4 losses and 17 knockouts, while Scott has 18 wins, 1 loss and 12 knockouts.



