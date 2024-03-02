Home / Boxing Videos / The Motivation ❤️ Ray Ford's Daughter Visits Locker Room Before Kholmatov Fight

The Motivation ❤️ Ray Ford's Daughter Visits Locker Room Before Kholmatov Fight

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Just hours before his first World Title fight, Ray Ford’s daughter Malani wishes Daddy well for the tough test against Otabek Kholmatov.

#shorts #boxing #wholesome

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Francis Ngannou reacts to his MOST VIRAL social media posts!

Ahead of his Friday March 8 super-fight against Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou looks back on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved