The Motivation ❤️ Ray Ford's Daughter Visits Locker Room Before Kholmatov Fight

Just hours before his first World Title fight, Ray Ford’s daughter Malani wishes Daddy well for the tough test against Otabek Kholmatov.
#shorts #boxing #wholesome
Just hours before his first World Title fight, Ray Ford’s daughter Malani wishes Daddy well for the tough test against Otabek Kholmatov.
#shorts #boxing #wholesome
Tags * Boxing daughter Eddie Hearn Fight Ford39s Interview Kholmatov Locker Matchroom Matchroom Boxing motivation Ray room visits
Ahead of his Friday March 8 super-fight against Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou looks back on …