Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Marlen Esparza vs Eva Guzman! Marlen Shows Out With A Perfect Boxing Clinic!

Throwback | Marlen Esparza vs Eva Guzman! Marlen Shows Out With A Perfect Boxing Clinic!

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Impressive Boxing Performance By Olympian, Marlen Esparza! The True Essence Of Boxing, Hit And Don’t Get Hit, But Staying In The Pocket At Distance, Not Running!

Marlen Esparza vs Eva Guzman
Aug. 6th, 2022 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX – #OrtizMcKinson

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #marlen #esparza #houston #texas #throwback #throwbackthursday #highlights #highlight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball (Knockout Chaos)

March 8, 2024 — Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball (Knockout Chaos) Subscribe to our YouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved