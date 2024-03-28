Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Keith Thurman vs Jesus Soto Karass! Battle For Welter WBA Interim Belt! ((FULL FIGHT))

Throwback | Keith Thurman vs Jesus Soto Karass! Battle For Welter WBA Interim Belt! ((FULL FIGHT))

Toe-To-Toe Wars Are Always Garunteed When Jesus Soto Karass Is Involved! Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman Was Up For The Test!

Keith Thurman vs Jesus Soto Karass
Dec. 14th, 2013 – Alamodome, San Antonio, TX – #BronerMaidana

