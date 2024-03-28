Romero and Cruz held public workout  – World Boxing Association

Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz participated in the public training session prior to their fight on Saturday amidst a great atmosphere in Las Vegas. Both boxers, who will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight belt, took their turns working out in front of the press and fans in attendance.

As usual, the training was held in an area of the MGM Grand Garden and had a large crowd of fans, who wanted to see the protagonists up close.

In the case of Romero, he was present at his session and spoke with the press, shared with those present, in addition to proudly showing his new jewelry designed based on the WBA belt.

For his part, Cruz did a soft work on the ring with some movements and shadow to finish also posing for the cameras and talking a little about what he expects from the fight.

Also present at the event were Erislandy Lara and Michael Zerafa, who will fight for the WBA middleweight championship on the same evening.

This Thursday the final press conference will be held and on Friday both will step on the scales, the last step before Saturday night.



