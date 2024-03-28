Erika Cruz defends against Nazarena Romero – World Boxing Association

Owner of the World Boxing Association super bantamweight championship, Erika Cruz, will be the host in Aguascalientes, Mexico, to receive the Argentinian fighter Nazarena Romero on May 11.

In the last few days, the fight has been confirmed and promises to be a real war for the fans.

The Mexican Erika Cruz was featherweight champion of the pioneer organization until she faced Amanda Serrano in what has been one of the best female fights of 2023. Months later, on November 18, Cruz faced Mayerlin Rivas in Inglewood, United States, and won the super bantamweight title held by Rivas.

For her part, Nazarena Romero, a native of the province of Córdoba, Argentina, was the interim 122-pound champion and in her last appearance on June 6, faced Mayerlin Rivas in search of a unification and in a disputed decision she lost the bout. Now she will be looking to defeat Cruz to get what she couldn’t with Rivas last year.

Cruz will arrive for the bout with a total of 17 wins with 3 knockouts and 2 losses. While Romero will do so with an undefeated record of 13 wins with 7 quick decisions and 1 draw.



