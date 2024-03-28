Home / Boxing Videos / How to Watch #TszyuFundora & #RollyPitbull | PBC PPV on Prime Video

How to Watch #TszyuFundora & #RollyPitbull | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Order the #TszyuFundora & #RollyPitbull PBC PPV on Prime Video NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TszyuFundora-PPV

PBC’s inaugural PPV on Prime Video event debuts on Saturday, March 30! The stacked four-fight pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 eastern, 5 pacific, to order just go to Amazon dot com slash PBC or the Prime Video app – regardless if you have a Prime membership!

Buy the event and you can stream the fights live on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon dot com slash how to stream.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

