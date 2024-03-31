Rolly vs Pitbull HIGHLIGHTS: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime





Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) did his talking in the ring as he wrestled away the WBA Super Lightweight World Championship from Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) with an eighth round TKO triumph.

“I’m very happy and humbled to win this title for my family and for Mexico,” said Cruz. “I was prepared for this. I wasn’t here to just fight. I was here to terminate him…I did my talking right here in the ring. And I did this not just for me, but for everybody that is here at T-Mobile Arena. There’s going to be a Mexican champ at 140 pounds for a long time.”

After enduring pre-fight trash talk from Romero, it was Cruz who established his dominance early, connecting with a left hook to the top of the head that wobbled Romero badly in round one. Although Romero steadied himself and valiantly survived the round, he was never able to shake Cruz with his own power.

“We gave the fans a great fight,” said Romero. “Unfortunately, we came up short. I want to thank ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and all the fans that came out and made this a great event. I’ll be back.”

Back training with Ismael Salas for the first time since early in his career, Romero was able to show enough movement and ring savvy to push the fight into the second half. He also attempted to strategically hold and keep Cruz off of him, but was deducted a point in round five for excessively holding. Despite these efforts, he was once again hurt late in round seven, this time from an onslaught that began with a straight right hand to the head.

“I fought with the intention to leave the decision out of the judges’ hands,” said Cruz. “Mission accomplished.”

Romero again showed his mettle by making it to the bell, but early in round eight was met with another onslaught of power punches from the hard-charging Cruz. This time, the barrage was enough to force referee Thomas Taylor to waive off the fight 59 seconds into the round. Cruz’s dominance was reflected in the punch stats as he out landed (129-85) and was more accurate (36% to 25%) than Romero.

“I am not here just to be a dangerous fighter,” said Cruz. “I now have a title that is backing me up. So anybody that is available, I’ll be ready.”

#RollyPitbull #RollyRomero #IsaacCruz

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions