Make The Days Count: Jordan Gill Vs Zelfa Barrett (Pre-Fight Build Up)





A must win Super Featherweight showdown on April 13 sees Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett collide in Manchester. Both men are craving for a shot at World honours and know victory is a must in order to keep their dreams alive. Follow ‘The Thrill’ and ‘Brown Flash’ in training camp as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#GillBarrett #Boxing #MakeTheDaysCount

