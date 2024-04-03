Home / Boxing Videos / Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia | 40 Days Episode 1: Boxing's Game Seven

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia | 40 Days Episode 1: Boxing's Game Seven

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago



Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia clash for the WBC super lightweight world title, live ONLY on DAZN on April 20.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have long been on a collision course, having first met back in their amateur days. See exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and hear from both fighters themselves ahead of the huge April 20 showdown.

